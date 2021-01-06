Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.51

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.51 and last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 94324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 108,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $4,198,439.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,808,951 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,174 and sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $82,093,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 313,697 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $29,440,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 37.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 249,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

