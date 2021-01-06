Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

FMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMTX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. 2,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,680. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

