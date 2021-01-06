Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100,903 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 376,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

