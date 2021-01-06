Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.14

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.14 and last traded at $78.21, with a volume of 236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Get Forward Air alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth $237,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Forward Air by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.