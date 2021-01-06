Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.93

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.93 and last traded at $113.82, with a volume of 11548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.16.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

