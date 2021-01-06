Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.93

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.93 and last traded at $113.82, with a volume of 11548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.16.
FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.