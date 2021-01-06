FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Trading Up 8.4%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.46. Approximately 1,764,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,279,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in FOX by 809.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

