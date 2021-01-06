FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) rose 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $32.01. Approximately 7,872,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,060,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 17.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 6.2% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

