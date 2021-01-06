Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.41

Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and traded as high as $52.40. Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) shares last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 904,829 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.81. The company has a market cap of £169.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42.

In related news, insider Ian Barlow acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

