Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.95

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 2461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 244,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 677.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 817,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 137,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 197,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 62,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

