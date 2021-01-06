Francis A. Desouza Sells 3,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ILMN stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,575. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.81.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.