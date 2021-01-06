Frank D. Gibeau Sells 500,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 500,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $4,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 26,308,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,491,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 340,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zynga by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Zynga by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zynga by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zynga by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.