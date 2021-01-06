Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.64

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $72.60, with a volume of 1344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

A number of research firms have commented on FELE. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

