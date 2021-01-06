Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.85

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.85 and traded as high as $70.36. Franklin Electric shares last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 150,100 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,599,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,717 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 619.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 360.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 140,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

