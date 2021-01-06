Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) Trading 1% Higher

Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) shares traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58. 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 35.72% of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

