Fraport AG (FRA.F) (FRA:FRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021


Shares of Fraport AG (FRA.F) (FRA:FRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.58 ($46.56).

FRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

FRA FRA opened at €46.62 ($54.85) on Wednesday. Fraport AG has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($114.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.31.

About Fraport AG (FRA.F)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

