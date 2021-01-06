Fraport AG (FRA.F) (FRA:FRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (FRA.F) (FRA:FRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.58 ($46.56).

FRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fraport AG (FRA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

FRA FRA opened at €46.62 ($54.85) on Wednesday. Fraport AG has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($114.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.31.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

