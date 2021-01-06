Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.70 and last traded at $57.70. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01.

About Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUF)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

