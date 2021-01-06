Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $7.87

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for about $7.87 or 0.00022830 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $556,122.00 worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,276,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,266,921 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Share Token Trading

Frax Share can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

