Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO Sells $1,132,593.84 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,132,593.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,348.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FREQ stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 445,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,761. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.65. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FREQ. ValuEngine cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 110.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 100,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $303,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

