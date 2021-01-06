Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Nord/LB

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FMS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

NYSE FMS opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 719.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 154,476 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 433,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,480 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.