Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Nord/LB

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

FSNUY opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

