Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Freshpet stock opened at $140.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,275.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $681,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Freshpet by 255.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 67.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 69,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

