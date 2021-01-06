Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “add” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

FNLPF opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 0.16. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

