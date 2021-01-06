frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.00

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 7252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 10.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 12.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

