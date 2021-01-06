Frontier (FRONT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.72 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $7.39 million and $4.72 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00118686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00253493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00502388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00253089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,630,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

