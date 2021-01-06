FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) (LON:FRP) Shares Down 0.5%

FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) (LON:FRP) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112.10 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 112.98 ($1.48). 64,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 436,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.48).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

