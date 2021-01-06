FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.16. Approximately 44,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 61,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth $347,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 87.2% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,782,000.

