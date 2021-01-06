FTX Token (FTT) Reaches Market Cap of $822.13 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $822.13 million and approximately $32.32 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.71 or 0.00025274 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00046773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.00336776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $837.74 or 0.02429824 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.