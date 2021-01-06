fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Raised to $32.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 533,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,716,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.29. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.68.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

