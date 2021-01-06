FujiCoin (FJC) One Day Volume Hits $26.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $26.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,585.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.07 or 0.03230182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.26 or 0.00455665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.48 or 0.01219833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.66 or 0.00379562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00182049 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 148.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010271 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,194,758,572 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.