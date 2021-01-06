Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.50

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 5791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.65.

FLGT has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $168,030.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,585 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.