Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Trading Up 8.6%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) was up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 1,922,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,336,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,278,000 after acquiring an additional 243,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,375,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 40,094 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,701,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,660,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 70,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

