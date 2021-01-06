FunFair Trading Up 196.7% This Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. FunFair has a total market cap of $96.10 million and approximately $32.55 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 196.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00309403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.45 or 0.02962554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About FunFair

FUN is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

