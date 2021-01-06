Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $55.32. 4,044,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,821,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUTU. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

