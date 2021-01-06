FUTURAX Trading Up 35.3% Over Last 7 Days (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $12,227.75 and approximately $1,636.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

