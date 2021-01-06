FuzeX Price Reaches $0.0003 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One FuzeX token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 82.7% lower against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $313,605.01 and approximately $104.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00046773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.00336776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $837.74 or 0.02429824 BTC.

About FuzeX

FXT is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

