FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Kimberly-Clark Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will earn $7.74 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,761,000 after buying an additional 162,971 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after acquiring an additional 106,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

