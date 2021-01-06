FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $9.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.63.

Signature Bank stock opened at $135.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,508,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after buying an additional 168,782 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after buying an additional 59,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 640,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

