FY2020 Earnings Estimate for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Issued By Oppenheimer

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a report released on Sunday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $11.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.53. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

S&P Global stock opened at $328.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in S&P Global by 39.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

