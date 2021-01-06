FY2020 Earnings Forecast for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issued By Wedbush

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.41.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $148.67 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $149.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average is $120.25.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after buying an additional 1,054,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,940,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,641,000 after purchasing an additional 191,035 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 181.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,686,000 after buying an additional 145,988 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

