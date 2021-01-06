FY2020 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.81). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

ACAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at $755,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $774,823. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

