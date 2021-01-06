FY2020 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

