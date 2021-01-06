FY2020 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Lifted by Analyst

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBKR. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

IBKR opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,992,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,924,336.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $62,574.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 863,280 shares of company stock valued at $47,788,571. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after buying an additional 1,102,809 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,029,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 480,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

