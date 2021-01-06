FY2020 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moody’s in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.69.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $284.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.32 and its 200 day moving average is $282.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Moody’s by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.