FY2020 EPS Estimates for MSCI Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for MSCI in a research note issued on Sunday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $7.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.76. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $431.37 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.90 and its 200-day moving average is $376.11.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 19.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

