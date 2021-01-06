FY2020 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.