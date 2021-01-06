FY2020 EPS Estimates for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unilever in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 834.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

