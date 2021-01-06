FY2020 EPS Estimates for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Increased by Oppenheimer

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ViewRay in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

VRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 12.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 79,583 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ViewRay by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 108,689 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

