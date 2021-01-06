FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Boosted by Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.94.

Shares of ZION opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.