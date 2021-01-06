FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TG Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.68). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.24.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 231.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 38.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

