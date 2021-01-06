FY2021 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Lifted by Cormark (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$335.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.07 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATA. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.05. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.27 and a 1 year high of C$23.55.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

